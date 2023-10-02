Register
Liverpool and Everton’s position in Premier League ‘dirtiest teams’ table compared to Arsenal & Man Utd

Liverpool and Everton were both on the back end of Premier League defeats this past weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:13 BST

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 away at Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend. The Reds were reduced to nine men against Ange Postecoglou’s side and dug in deep before Joel Matip’s late own goal.

As for Everton, they won back-to-back away games at Brentford and then Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. However, they were knocked back down to earth after losing at home to newly-promoted Luton Town last time out.

Both Merseyside clubs are back in action this week. In the meantime, here is a look at the discipline table of the season so far, with statistics via WhoScored...

26 yellows, 0 reds

1. 20. Spurs

26 yellows, 0 reds

22 yellows, 2 reds

2. 19. Nottingham Forest

22 yellows, 2 reds

22 yellows, 0 reds

3. 18. Brighton

22 yellows, 0 reds

21 yellows, 2 reds

4. 17. Wolves

21 yellows, 2 reds

