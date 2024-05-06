Liverpool and Everton's Premier League rivals 'agree' major summer decision
West Ham have reportedly agreed terms for Julen Lopetegui to become their new manager.
The Hammers look set to part ways with David Moyes at the end of the campaign. The ex-Everton boss guided the London outfit to their first trophy in more than 40 years when winning the Europa Conference League last term.
But West Ham look set to miss out on European qualification this time around, having suffered a chastening 5-0 defeat by Chelsea last weekend. Moyes’ contract expires next month and it appears it won’t be renewed.
Instead, the Hammers are set to turn to Lopetegui per multiple reports. The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Wolves before the start of 2023-24. He took charge at Molineux in November 2022 and guided the club from bottom of the Premier League to a 13th-place finish but made a surprise departure days before the season started.
Lopetegui has previously been at the helm of Real Madrid, Sevilla and the Spain national team - in which he recorded a 20-match unbeaten streak before being dismissed before the start of the 2018 World Cup having agreed to take charge of Real after the tournament.
