Leicester City allegedly breached Premier League profit and sustainability rules in 2022-23.

Leicester City could start the 2024-25 Premier League season on minus points.

That is according to former Everton chief executive Keith Wynness as the Foxes prepare for life back in the top flight.

Leicester secured immediate promotion back to the top flight, having won the Championship title. But midway through the campaign, the Foxes were charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR) in 2022-23 after recorded financial losses of £89.7 million. The club has made record losses of £92.5 million the previous year - taking them over the maximum of £105 million for a three-year period.

As a result, the King Power Stadium club were subsequently placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL. Leicester said they were taking "urgent" legal action against the Premier League and EFL'

Everton have been docked eight points this season for two separate breaches of PSR while Nottingham Forest were hit with four points. And Wyness admits Leicester’s could be at the beginning of the campaign.

“Leicester have got their lawsuits pending against the Premier League and EFL. ’m yet to understand the timing of those, and when they’re going to land,” he told Football Insider.

“As I understand it, they could be starting next season with a points deduction straight away. Whether they will appeal that, I don’t know.

“There are too many loose ends at the moment to make any definitive statements or give any guidance on that. It is another messy situation created by a big grey area in the rules.