Liverpool and Everton’s updated predicted Premier League finishes after dramatic weekend
The experts have had their say on the rest of Liverpool and Everton’s campaign.
After a disrupted September, the Premier League returned this weekend with a full round up fixtures.
Saturday was an afternoon of mixed fortunes for Liverpool and Everton, with Jurgen Klopp’s men held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton, while Frank Lampard’s side secured a second consecutive top flight victory.
Those results mean that the Reds and the Blues now sit level on 10 points, although the Toffees have played one game more than their Merseyside rivals.
Most Popular
But how have the weekend’s developments affected both clubs’ prospects for the season?
We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stats gurus FiveThirtyEight to find out.
Check out the full standings below...
Advertisement
1st - Manchester City
Pts: 88
GD: +67
% chance of winning title: 71%
2nd - Liverpool
Pts: 73
Advertisement
GD: +44
% chance of winning title: 10%
3rd - Arsenal
Pts: 73
GD: +29
% chance of winning title: 10%
Advertisement
4th - Tottenham
Pts: 67
GD: +22
% chance of Champions League qualification: 46%
5th - Chelsea
Pts: 66
Advertisement
GD: +15
% chance of Champions League qualification: 40%
6th - Brighton
Pts: 61
GD: +15
% chance of Champions League qualification: 26%
Advertisement
7th - Manchester United
Pts: 61
GD: +12
% chance of Champions League qualification: 25%
8th - Newcastle United
Pts: 55
Advertisement
GD: +8
% chance of Champions League qualification: 11%
9th - Aston Villa
Pts: 48
GD: -6
% chance of relegation: 9%
Advertisement
10th - Brentford
Pts: 47
GD: -4
% chance of relegation: 9%
11th - West Ham
Pts: 47
Advertisement
GD: -6
% chance of relegation: 10%
12th - Crystal Palace
Pts: 47
GD: -6
% chance of relegation: 11%
Advertisement
13th - Everton
Pts: 43
GD: -14
% chance of relegation: 18%
14th - Leeds United
Pts: 43
Advertisement
GD: -15
% chance of relegation: 19%
15th - Leicester City
Pts: 41
GD: -18
% chance of relegation: 27%
Advertisement
16th - Fulham
Pts: 41
GD: -21
% chance of relegation: 24%
17th - Wolves
Pts: 40
Advertisement
GD: -17
% chance of relegation: 26%
18th - Southampton
Pts: 40
GD: -20
% chance of relegation: 28%
Advertisement
19th - Bournemouth
Pts: 35
GD: -37
% chance of relegation: 49%
20th - Nottingham Forest
Pts: 30
Advertisement
GD: -39
% chance of relegation: 67%