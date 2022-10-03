The experts have had their say on the rest of Liverpool and Everton’s campaign.

After a disrupted September, the Premier League returned this weekend with a full round up fixtures.

Saturday was an afternoon of mixed fortunes for Liverpool and Everton, with Jurgen Klopp’s men held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton, while Frank Lampard’s side secured a second consecutive top flight victory.

Those results mean that the Reds and the Blues now sit level on 10 points, although the Toffees have played one game more than their Merseyside rivals.

But how have the weekend’s developments affected both clubs’ prospects for the season?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stats gurus FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the full standings below...

Advertisement

1st - Manchester City

Pts: 88

GD: +67

% chance of winning title: 71%

2nd - Liverpool

Pts: 73

Advertisement

GD: +44

% chance of winning title: 10%

3rd - Arsenal

Pts: 73

GD: +29

% chance of winning title: 10%

Advertisement

4th - Tottenham

Pts: 67

GD: +22

% chance of Champions League qualification: 46%

5th - Chelsea

Pts: 66

Advertisement

GD: +15

% chance of Champions League qualification: 40%

6th - Brighton

Pts: 61

GD: +15

% chance of Champions League qualification: 26%

Advertisement

7th - Manchester United

Pts: 61

GD: +12

% chance of Champions League qualification: 25%

8th - Newcastle United

Pts: 55

Advertisement

GD: +8

% chance of Champions League qualification: 11%

9th - Aston Villa

Pts: 48

GD: -6

% chance of relegation: 9%

Advertisement

10th - Brentford

Pts: 47

GD: -4

% chance of relegation: 9%

11th - West Ham

Pts: 47

Advertisement

GD: -6

% chance of relegation: 10%

12th - Crystal Palace

Pts: 47

GD: -6

% chance of relegation: 11%

Advertisement

13th - Everton

Pts: 43

GD: -14

% chance of relegation: 18%

14th - Leeds United

Pts: 43

Advertisement

GD: -15

% chance of relegation: 19%

15th - Leicester City

Pts: 41

GD: -18

% chance of relegation: 27%

Advertisement

16th - Fulham

Pts: 41

GD: -21

% chance of relegation: 24%

17th - Wolves

Pts: 40

Advertisement

GD: -17

% chance of relegation: 26%

18th - Southampton

Pts: 40

GD: -20

% chance of relegation: 28%

Advertisement

19th - Bournemouth

Pts: 35

GD: -37

% chance of relegation: 49%

20th - Nottingham Forest

Pts: 30

Advertisement

GD: -39