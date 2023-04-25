LeBron James. Picture: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

LeBron James, a partner of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), has seen his popularity among his fellow NBA players take a marked rise.

The Athletic recently carried out a poll among 108 active basketball players asking the questions frequently debated by fans. The outlet did similar in 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult to carry out another anonymous poll since.

One of the questions asked to players from 30 different teams was: Who’s the greatest player of all time?

James came out second in the GOAT debate to Michael Jordan - much like he did four years ago. However, in 2019, the LA Lakers star won 11.9% - but that increased by almost three times to 33% in the most recent poll.

During his stellar career, 'King James' has won four NBA championships, been named Most Valuable Players on four occasions and surpassed the record for the most points scored in NBA history in February.

The Athletic reported that a reason for James' rise in popularity is because 'an increasing proportion of current NBA players grew up watching James when James was the league’s most dominant player'.

James’ popularity has increased among his colleagues and that may well represent those of the younger generation of fans.

The outcome of the poll can, therefore, only prove beneficial to FSG and Liverpool in the long run. James purchased a 2% stake in the Reds in 2011 before exchanging that to become a minority partner in FSG - who also own MLB team the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins - in 2021.

Earlier this year, it was announced that James had increased his stake in FSG as part of a lifetime deal.