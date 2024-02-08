Liverpool principal owner John Henry. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Liverpool principal owner John Henry reportedly 'led a contingent' to Saudi Arabia amid a recent investment made by Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

FSG have been at the forefront of a deal to make a deal with golf's PGA Tour. Henry & Co. are part of the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) that is made up of several US-based investors who also own sports franchises. They include Arthur Black (Atlanta Falcons, NFL), Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics, NBA) and Steve Cohen (New York Mets, MLB). SSG have invested an initial $1.5 billion that could rise to $3 billion.

Golf has been fractured by several top stars including major winners Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and most recently John Rahm moving to the LIV tour, which is funded bySaudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Negotiations to end the split between the PGA, and LIV started in June and after being unable to reach an agreement by a deadline set for 31 December, they have continued.

According to Sports Business Journal, Henry, along with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Sam Kennedy - the president of the FSG-owned MLB team the Boston Red Sox - recently met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF and chairman of Newcastle United in Saudi. Henry and SSG reportedly see the PGA Tour as an 'underappreciated asset'.

Indeed, 2024 could be a busy year for Henry. FSG are currently searching for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after his bombshell decision to step down at the end of the season. FSG president Mike Gordon is spearheading the recruitment process along with a bid to find a new sporting director after the exit of Jorg Schmadtke.

There is also growing pressure on FSG to deliver success at the Red Sox. Although four World Series titles have been won since their purchase of the Massachusetts-based team in 2002, they have missed out on the MLB play-offs in the past two years and fans are becoming frustrated.