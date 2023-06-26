A partner of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have gone business with renowned Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

RedBird Capital Partners purchased an 11% stake in FSG for £533 million in April 2021. The New York-based group, therefore, have an indirect investment in Liverpool. In addition, they purchased AC Milan last year for €1.2 billion and have a controlling stake in Toulouse - although managing director recently stood down from the board of the Ligue 1 club.

In their latest move, RedBird are now investing in Alpine Racing. The £171 million deal was announced by Renault, the Formula 1 team's parent company.

It means that RedBird will be going into business with Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney, who are also purchasing a total stake of 24% in Alpine . The pair are owners of Wrexham, with the popularity of the Welsh outfit growing astronomically since they arrived in November 2020 through Disney+ docuseries Welcome To Wrexham.

The Red Dragons ended their 15-year wait to return to the Football League when they were crowned National League champions in the 2022-23 season. Reynolds and McElhenney, fellow actor Michael B. Jordan have invested in Alpine through Maximum Effort Investments. Alpine currently sit fifth in the F1 Constructors' World Championship.

Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, said: “This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels. First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term. Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

F1 is owned by Liberty Media - who have been linked with investing in Liverpool. FSG are looking to sell a minority stake in the Reds, having put the club on the market last November.