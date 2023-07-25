Liverpool and FSG partner reacts to Kylian Mbappe to Saudi Arabia offer

Kylian Mbappe has been linked to Al-Hilal for €300 million and NBA legend LeBron James has given his reaction.

Kylian Mbappe is wanted by Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

LeBron James, a partner of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, has weighed in on the debate regarding Kylian Mbappe's offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe is refusing to sign a one-year extension at Paris Saint-Germain and is set to leave as a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. As a result, PSG are keen to cash in on the France international rather than lose him for nothing.

Mbappe, who many regard as the best player in the world, is widely expected to join Real Madrid next summer. However, Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal have reportedly made the forward an incredible offer. Not only would they pay a world-record €300 million, they will hand Mbappe a one-year contract worth a potential €600 million with commercial arrangements and image rights.

Whether the 24-year-old accepts the terms remains to be seen. But Mbappe's future - and the staggering terms he could land - is not just being discussed in football but elsewhere in sport.

NBA players have been reacting to the news, with Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo quipping that Al-Hilal can make an offer to sign him. On Twitter, he wrote: "Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe."

Now James, who became the first active NBA player to be worth $1 billion, has suggested he would also take up the offer. Accompanied by a Forrest Gump running gif, the LA Lakers star wrote: “Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal!”

James, 38, recently quashed talk of retirement after the Lakers' Western Conference finals loss to the Denver Nuggets last season. 'King James' is now preparing for his 21st campaign, having already won five championships during his career and is the NBA’s all-time highest points scorer.