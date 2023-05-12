Arctos Sports Partners have been partners of Fenway Sports Group since 2020 but are now eyeing investing in PSG.

Arctos Sports Partners, a minority partner in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are reportedly looking to purchase a share in Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants’ chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed last year that the club were looking to sell a minority stake. The club is said to be valued at around €4.2 billion and they are willing to offload 5-15%. PSG want to build their own stadium and are at odds with the Parisian council about modernising the Parc des Princes.

Arctos have held a share in FSG since 2020, which means they have an indirect stake in Liverpool - along with MLB team the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins. It also holds shares in several other sports teams including Serie A outfit Atalanta, NBA team the Golden State Warriors and MLB side the Sacramento Kings.

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Arctos Sports Partners are one of several groups interested in acquiring a minority stake in PSG. All prospective suitors value the club significantly over €4bn, seeking anywhere between a 5-15% stake. Arctos declined to comment.

“Arctos already have interests in Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, and five other football clubs, together with 14 MLB, NFL and NBA teams, including Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.”

FSG are currently seeking fresh investment for Liverpool. The American group placed the Reds on the market in November, with principal owner John Henry confirming that a partial rather than a complete sale is what they seek.

