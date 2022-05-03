Liverpool look to reach the Champions League final where they would face either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Virgil van Dijk is not at risk of being suspended for the Champions League final should Liverpool see off Villarreal.

The Reds take a healthy two-goal advantage into their semi-final second leg at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Jurgen Klopp's men eased to a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Anfield last week courtesy of an own goal and a Sadio Mane strike.

Van Dijk was issued a yellow card in the opening 45 minutes of the clash.

However, the centre-back will not be walking a disciplinary tightrope against Villarreal.

Players who pick up three bookings are forced to serve a one-match suspension in the Champions League.

All yellow cards expired on the completion of the quarter-finals as per Article 52.04 of the official competition regulations.

What’s more, van Dijk has just one caution to his name and is not at risk.

It means that Villarreal pair Giovani Lo Celso and Pervis Estupinan also will not have to play fearing they could miss the final if their side complete a huge comeback.

Should Liverpool prove victorious, they will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final in Paris.

City hold a 4-3 advantage heading into tomorrow night's second leg at the Santiago Bernbeu.

Fernandinho was booked for Pep Guardiola's side in the first leg, with Nacho Fernandez cautioned for Los Blancos.