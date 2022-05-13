Will the Reds recapture the Premier League trophy this season?

As the end of the Premier League campaign fast approaches, Liverpool are still in with a shout of winning the title.

The Reds saw off Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side in a 2-1 victory on Tuesday evening to stay within touching distance of leaders Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola’s men responded with a commanding 5-1 win over Wolves later in the week to reaffirm their own title credentials.

But what effect have those results had on Liverpool’s hopes of coming out on top this term?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the standings below...

1. 20th: Norwich City Pts: 23. GD: -58. Percentage chance of relegation: 100%.

2. 19th: Watford Pts: 25. GD: -40. Percentage chance of relegation: 100%.

3. 18th: Leeds United Pts: 36. GD: -39. Percentage chance of relegation: 64%.

4. 17th: Burnley Pts: 37. GD: -19. Percentage chance of relegation: 31%.