Khephren Thurham is set to remain at Nice for another season, according to reports.

The midfielder has been on Liverpool’s list of targets throughout the summer transfer window. With Jurgen Klopp aiming to replenish his engine room, a host of players have been linked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds opted to swoop for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai - from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively - for a combined fee of £95 million. But Liverpool could still move to bolster their options in the middle of the park further - especially if Thiago Alcantara departed.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is high on the Reds’ list of targets but it was suggested earlier this by Spanish publication El Nacional that the Anfield outfit are willing to pay the £25.6 million (€30 million) fee Nice want for Thuram.

Yet L’Equipe have now claimed that the Ligue 1 side are not prepared to depart with the 22-year-old in the current window. Instead, he’s expected to be sold next summer when enters the final year of his contract.