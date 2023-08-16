A midfielder who was on Liverpool's radar earlier this summer is reportedly close to agreeing a transfer to a European rival.

The Reds were linked with a plethora of names at the beginning of the window as Jurgen Klopp aimed to bolster his options following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the players who Liverpool reportedly made an enquiry about was Gabri Veiga. The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine 2022-23 season for Celta Vigo, recording 11 goals and four assists in 40 appearances.

With a release clause of £40 million, the Reds, Chelsea and Manchester City were among those supposedly keen.

However, Veiga has remained at Celta for now although his future has been precarious and he only came off the bench in the La Liga outfit’s 2-0 curtain-raiser loss to Osasuna. Liverpool's 2005 Champions League-winning manager Rafa Benitez is now in charge of the Sky Blues and admitted he wanted a resolution to Veiga's future. Via Marca, Benitiez said: "The market is open and he has a release clause. There is a lot of talk about if, and when, he might leave.

“As a footballer I like him and he’s a player that scores goals and helps the team win games, but the situation is what it is, and the interest is real. The ideal thing for us is that if a situation has to arise, it is resolved soon. If he stays, he’s an important player, but we can’t control the market.”