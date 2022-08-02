Dr Jim Moxon has left Liverpool having been at the club since 2016.

Liverpool have announced that club doctor Jim Moxon has left the club to pursue a fresh challenge.

Dr Moxon joined the Reds in 2016 as the academy’s head of sports medicine and fitness.

He was promoted to club doctor in 2020 and led the club’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now Dr Moxon departs Anfield for new opportunities.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, he said: “During my time at LFC I have met and worked with so many fantastic people in every department across the club.

“I have learnt so much about what makes a great team and how to be a better doctor.

“I have shared so many amazing experiences with my colleagues and the club are lucky to have so many great staff. I would like to wish everyone at the club – players and staff – the very best for the coming season and beyond.”

‘Split-second to make those calls’

Harvey Elliott receives treatment from Dr Jim Moxon and physio Chris Morgan following his horrific ankle injury against Leeds United. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Dr Moxon last season for his split-decision making when Harvey Elliott suffered a horrific ankle injury against Leeds United.

Along first physio Chris Morgan, they ensured that the attacking midfielder made the right call - with The Athletic previously reporting Elliott’s dislocated left ankle was put back into place within 20 seconds.

Telling Liverpool’s match-day programme before their 2-0 win over Leicester City in February, Klopp said: “Chris Morgan and Jim Moxon made critically important decisions on the pitch at Elland Road that day which protected Harvey when he was at his most vulnerable.