Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed Jorg Schmadtke will leave his post as sporting director next month.

Schmadtke took up the role in the summer after the shock exit of Julian Ward, who spent only a year as the much-vaunted Michael Edwards' successor.

Schmadtke helped the Reds negotiate a busy transfer window, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arriving while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were both sold to the Saudi Pro League.

The German signed a short-term deal with Liverpool. But with Jurgen Klopp announcing the bombshell news that he will depart from the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season - along with assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz and elite development coach Vitor Mato. But Schmadtke's exit will be at the end of the January transfer window.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon said: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to Jorg for the important role he has played since joining Liverpool last summer.

“He has made a valuable contribution, both in terms of the support he provided to Jürgen Klopp and the assistance and guidance given to our outstanding football operations department.