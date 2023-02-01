Liverpool announce forward departure after transfer deadline

Liverpool youngster Fidel O’Rourke has joined Halifax Town.

Liverpool have confirmed that young forward Fidel O’Rourke has joined Halifax Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The forward, 20, scored seven goals in 10 appearances for Welsh Premier League side Caernarfon Town in the first half of the campaign.

Now O’Rourke joins Halifax in the National League. Clubs in the division have until the final Thursday in March to make signings. The Sheyman sit 17th in the table.

