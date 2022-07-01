Liverpool announce latest summer departure as ‘class act’ completes transfer

James Balagizi has sealed a move to League Two on loan.

By Will Rooney
Friday, 1st July 2022, 7:24 am

Liverpool have allowed teenager James Balagizi to join Crawley Town on a season-long loan.

But the England under-19 international put pen to paper on a new contract before moving to the League Two club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Balagizi, 18, has been with the Reds since under-11s level.

The midfielder is yet to make his first-team debut but had been named on the bench twice.

Crawley finished 12th in the fourth tier in the 2021-22 season.

Manager Kevin Betsy told the club website: “We are really thankful to Liverpool for allowing James to join us on loan. He is an extremely talented young man who I have known for a very long time.

“He is highly thought of at Liverpool, so for them to send him to us and trust us with a real asset of theirs speaks volumes for the football club. James can be a box-to-box to midfielder with great athleticism and speed.

“He can also play a real defensive role at times, as he is really astute in his positioning. A real class act who I believe will show his quality once he gets on the pitch for us.

“This really is a fantastic signing for us as he already has a great pedigree and has played for his national side at such a young age.”

League TwoCrawley Town