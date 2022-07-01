James Balagizi has sealed a move to League Two on loan.

Liverpool have allowed teenager James Balagizi to join Crawley Town on a season-long loan.

But the England under-19 international put pen to paper on a new contract before moving to the League Two club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balagizi, 18, has been with the Reds since under-11s level.

The midfielder is yet to make his first-team debut but had been named on the bench twice.

Crawley finished 12th in the fourth tier in the 2021-22 season.

Manager Kevin Betsy told the club website: “We are really thankful to Liverpool for allowing James to join us on loan. He is an extremely talented young man who I have known for a very long time.

“He is highly thought of at Liverpool, so for them to send him to us and trust us with a real asset of theirs speaks volumes for the football club. James can be a box-to-box to midfielder with great athleticism and speed.

“He can also play a real defensive role at times, as he is really astute in his positioning. A real class act who I believe will show his quality once he gets on the pitch for us.