Liverpool have allowed teenager James Balagizi to join Crawley Town on a season-long loan.
But the England under-19 international put pen to paper on a new contract before moving to the League Two club.
Balagizi, 18, has been with the Reds since under-11s level.
The midfielder is yet to make his first-team debut but had been named on the bench twice.
Crawley finished 12th in the fourth tier in the 2021-22 season.
Manager Kevin Betsy told the club website: “We are really thankful to Liverpool for allowing James to join us on loan. He is an extremely talented young man who I have known for a very long time.
“He is highly thought of at Liverpool, so for them to send him to us and trust us with a real asset of theirs speaks volumes for the football club. James can be a box-to-box to midfielder with great athleticism and speed.
“He can also play a real defensive role at times, as he is really astute in his positioning. A real class act who I believe will show his quality once he gets on the pitch for us.
“This really is a fantastic signing for us as he already has a great pedigree and has played for his national side at such a young age.”