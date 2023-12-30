'Liverpool are better' - Pep Guardiola makes title claim immediately after Man City close the gap
Man City are now two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.
Pep Guardiola is hoping that a 'less intense' January schedule can see Manchester City go up the gears in the Premier League title race - as he admitted Liverpool have been better this season.
City moved to within two points of the Reds, who are top of the table, after a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United. Rodri and Julian Alvarez were on target for the home side at the Etihad Stadium.
As things stand, the silverware is Liverpool's to lose. However, City frequently put the afterburners on in the second half of the campaign, having won the past three titles.
Guardiola, whose side were crowned Club World Cup winners earlier this month, was delighted that City edged past Sheffield United without top scorer Erling Haaland. Now the Cityzens are breathing down Liverpool's neck.
Speaking to Match of the Day, Guardiola said: "Really good - we played the game we should play it's not easy to attack this defence so deep. It's compact and we had to make crosses but without Erling [Haaland] that's difficult. We had to find the small spaces. They moved really well and we played a solid game. Better second half than the first but what we wanted to go into the New Year with a good result.
"Sometimes you need time, when they defend so deep it's difficult. We had to be patient and they didn't want to push or press so you have to be calm and do it in the right moment. We had the momentum and we did really well "So tight - we're not top of the league, Liverpool are better. We've had injuries and some problems, we won the titles, important ones, our level is really good I would say and we are there. Now rest, we all need it. January is less intense than November and December so we prepare for what's next."