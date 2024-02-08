Tosin Adarabioyo could leave Fulham for free this summer.

Liverpool are reportedly 'monitoring' the future of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of a potential summer move.

Adarabioyo, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and will be a good option for many Premier League sides. For Liverpool, they are likely to lose centre-back Joel Matip as his deal will expire, some eight years after signing on a free transfer.

To replace the former Schalke defender could be as easy as turning to the Fulham defender, who not only stands physically similar, but technically as well. According to the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella who has reported that he is an option for the club.

'Liverpool are keen to sign a centre-back this summer as they start planning for life after Jurgen Klopp.' He wrote. 'The Merseyside club need English players to meet their UEFA quota for homegrown players in the Champions League next season.' However, 'Fulham are preparing a fresh deal offer for Adarabioyo to ward off interest from in him, and have signalled their intent to restart contract negotiations after summer talks broke down.'

Certain statistics prove he is ready to take the step up and then there are those would improve simply by being at a more dominant club, such as passes attempted, completed etc. He ranks in the 93rd and 98th percentiles for aerials won and clearances which shows he can do the true basics of defending in that role and his touches in the opposition box (92nd) and shots total (93rd) show he can be a menace in both boxes.