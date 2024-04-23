Change will certainly be afoot at Liverpool this summer as the Jurgen Klopp era finally comes to an end.
A new manager will bring fresh ideas about their system, style of play and their squad and new players may be brought in to help him implement his style. The manager merry-go-round has left Liverpool without a direct contender but it hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive.
Therefore, we’ve decided to look at what Liverpool’s starting XI could look like for the start of the 2024/25 season if the reports are true.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.