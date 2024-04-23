Change will certainly be afoot at Liverpool this summer as the Jurgen Klopp era finally comes to an end.

A new manager will bring fresh ideas about their system, style of play and their squad and new players may be brought in to help him implement his style. The manager merry-go-round has left Liverpool without a direct contender but it hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive.

Therefore, we’ve decided to look at what Liverpool’s starting XI could look like for the start of the 2024/25 season if the reports are true.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian is in his prime and Liverpool fans wouldn't want anyone else between the sticks.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Despite all this talk of moving into midfield, he remains incredibly dangerous at right-back and is a star figure for his side.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool skipper is still a key figure and will surely remain in the XI next season no matter who comes in.