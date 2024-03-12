Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City's final Premier League position and points tally based on reverse results
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Premier League title race continues to play out in exciting fashion, with Arsenal now leading Liverpool and Manchester City at the top. Though, while the Gunners benefited from Liverpool and City facing each other last time out, it will be their turn to take on Pep Guardiola's at the end of March, potentially given the Reds chance to make up ground again.
As things stand, Arsenal lead Liverpool on goal difference, and by seven goals to be exact, while City are one point behind. There are likely to be plenty of twists and turns ahead in the last 10 rounds of fixtures, but what do reverse fixtures suggest when it comes to the final table?
We have taken the reverse results for each of the top three's remaining fixtures to see how the table would look if those results were to be repeated. In that circumstance, Arsenal would come out on top with 86 points, winning the league by two points over Liverpool, who would have 84. The Gunners would also finish with eight goals more than Liverpool in terms of goal difference.
As for City, they would only reach 77 according to previous results, having already lost to the likes of Arsenal and Wolves, who they still have to play. In fact, if reverse results applied, they would only pick up 14 points from the 30 they still have available to them. Though, Guardiola's men are in much better form compared to the early months of the season, so such a scenario is unlikely.
As for Arsenal and Liverpool, both are predicted to perform strongly based on reverse results, with Arsenal taking 22 from a possible 30 and Liverpool picking up 20. The Reds would only be failing to win three of their last 10 games, while Arsenal would slip up in two. That shows just how tight the race is likely to be and the limited amount of slip-ups either team can afford from here on out.