The Liverpool stars among the highest paid players in the Premier League according to this famous video game

The summer transfer window was a period of change for Liverpool as several long-serving Reds stars headed for pastures new.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are all plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League after joining the long list of high-profile players to move to the Gulf state. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner also departed after their contracts at Anfield came to a close.

Jurgen Klopp's efforts to add to his squad surrounding strengthening in midfield as Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenbach and Wataru Endo all joined the German's squad at a combined cost of over £140m.

But what lies ahead in the remainder of the January transfer window for Klopp as he looks to build on what has been an impressive first half to the season? Could new signings come in and will there be any further departures?

No matter what happens over the next fortnight, it seems likely there will be some change to Liverpool's weekly wage bill? But which Reds stars are sat in the 25 highest paid Premier League players according to the popular managerial simulation?

*Figures are correct as per FM but may not represent the actual wages of players.

1 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Jack Grealish of Manchester City and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United interact during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

2 . Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City FM24 Weekly Wage: £200,000

3 . Mason Mount - Manchester United FM24 Weekly Wage: £200,000