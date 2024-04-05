The Premier League title race is heating up - and Liverpool are currently leading the pack. Today, we’ll be looking at predictions from eight prominent pundits about who they think will lift the trophy after 38 games have been played.
We’ve looked at viewpoints from Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Micah Richards, Gary Lineker, Chris Sutton about how they think the Premier League title race will unfold and end up. Most commentators featured in this list have picked City, while a few others have gone for Liverpool - none of the names mentioned have picked Arsenal as their favourite, however. Who do you think will win the title?
1. Chris Sutton - Liverpool
"Overall, I think they’ve got a generous run of games, Liverpool, from now to the end of the season. It means that the pressure’s really on Arsenal and Manchester City now, because there isn’t any margin of error now for them. They can’t afford another slip."
2. Roy Keane - Liverpool
"Liverpool, as of today’s results I’d have them favourites, then I’d have Arsenal second favourites. With their goal difference. City have got injuries, Champions League coming up. Same for Arsenal, so I think Liverpool. I see them as favourites. I need a drink." Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Gary Neville - Manchester City
"I have thought all the way through that Man City would just edge it. I haven’t changed my opinion after today or even altered it slightly because I still think there will be points dropped from each side, but I think Arsenal will drop more points."
4. Jamie Carragher - Manchester City
"[Manchester City are] still the team to beat. They have to find the points to beat them but City’s next four or five games are tough - even though Arsenal are on top, I think Liverpool would still rather see them win over City because I think City’s last five or six games of the season will be ones they get maximum points in."