Liverpool attacking duo missing from training ahead of Bologna clash but Darwin Nunez back
Darwin Nunez is back in training ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash against Bologna.
The striker was absent from last Saturday's 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Nunez has started the previous two games, scoring in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, but was ill for the Wolves encounter.
However, Nunez has recovered from his sickness and has trained with Arne Slot's side as Italian outfit Bologna visit Anfield.
Meanwhile, Andy Robertson was also involved in the session. The left-back was forced off in the closing stages against Wolves with a knock but Slot expected Robertson to be fine.
Yet there was no sign of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa. Jota bagged twice in last week’s thrashing of West Ham in the Carabao Cup before playing his part in both roles in the goals against Wolves. Chiesa was an unused substitute at Molineux after making his full debut in the West Ham triumph.
The other absence was Harvey Elliott. The attacking midfielder is still recovering from a fractured foot.
