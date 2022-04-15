Liverpool await injury news on key man ahead of Man City semi-final

It’s unclear if Diogo Jota will be able to face Manchcester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Liverpool are hopeful that Diogo Jota will be fit for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City tomorrow.

The striker has been a pivotal player for the Reds as they continue to chase a historic quadruple.

Jota’s plundered 21 goals in all competitions - which places him only second behind Mo Salah (28) at Anfield this season.

The Portugal international, however, suffered a knock in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp is optimistic that Jota, 25, will be fit.

The Reds will assess the forward’s injury today ahead of their huge clash against Man City at Wembley.

“Diogo has a slight knock but there is a good chance he will be all right - but we need to have a closer look tomorrow. That is it.”