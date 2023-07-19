Fabinho is awaiting the green light to leave Liverpool and travel to Saudi Arabia.

Brazilian publication Globo reports that the midfielder has already agreed terms with Al-Ittihad. A £40 million bid has been lodged and Fabinho has not travelled with the Reds for their pre-season training camp in Germany.

An Anfield departure is edging closer for the midfielder, who has won six major trophies during his five seasons at Jurgen Klopp’s side - including the Premier League and Champions League. In total, he has made 219 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 11 times.

But Fabinho has been lured to Saudi like former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and ex-Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, who are poised to become his new team-mates at Al-Ittihad.

Reports in the 29-year-old’s native Brazil have suggested that the Saudi Pro League outfit - who are owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund - are waiting for the money to be released by the government before Fabinho can fly to the Gulf state.