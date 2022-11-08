Liverpool backroom member breaks silence after FSG put Liverpool up for sale

Fenway Sports Group have put Liverpool up for sale.

Liverpool principal owner John W. Henry. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Pep Lijnders has insisted that FSG are ‘good owners’ - and Liverpool are fully focused on their Carabao Cup clash against Derby County tomorrow after the club was put up for sale.

News emerged yesterday that FSG are looking for investors for the Reds. It come as somewhat of a surprise as the American group have owned the club since 2010.

But Lijnders, speaking at Liverpool’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Derby clash, says it is not distracting them.

The Reds’ assistant manager said: “First of all, everybody who saw us the last years, realised who we are know we have a strong relationship with the owners.

“We knew before, we knew the statement, nothing more than you guys knew. What I'd like to say is I always know the owners act in the best interest in the club and always did.

“This relationship was very important for us. The statement was very clear. How did it distract us? To be honest, this is what I like about our club, we are so focused.

“There was a little talk between Jurgen and me but from that moment we start focusing, big game coming up. I love this competition, it means so much to us, not just because we won it last year.”

Lijnders believes that the fact FSG have managed to keep Jurgen Klopp as manager for so long, as well as tying down players such as Mo Salah, underlines that the owners are doing a good job.

He added: “I think the statement was clear, it's nothing new for a club to find investors.

“They are acting in the best interest of the club, they try to take the club forward. For me, they are good owners.

“They tied down one of the best managers in the world for seven-plus years. They tied down the top players in Europe.

“They tied down Mo Salah's contract and what's more important is we have a stable academy, they have invested in the academy and where we sit now - it is our new home.

