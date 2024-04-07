Liverpool beat Man Utd to another signing that has left Jurgen Klopp 'really happy'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are both shoo-ins to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year when it is announced.

Such was Liverpool’s lacklustre 2022-23 campaign, the pair were omitted from the XI last season. Yet with the Reds challenging for the title once again, both are primed to be named in the star-studded line-up for a fourth time respectively.

Van Dijk has been back to his imperious best while Salah presently sits second in the goalscoring charts on 16 and has created nine.

In truth, it’s hard not to see anyone out of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal’s teams gatecrashing the party. The trio are gunning for the silverware, with the title race as exciting as it’s ever been at this stage of the campaign.

And one Liverpool who may be a late contender to break into the select XI is Alexis Mac Allister. At present, only City’s Phil Foden may be in as good form as the Reds midfielder. Mac Allister has transformed himself into a talismanic figure for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent weeks. In fairness, the Argentina international made a seamless transition since arriving from Brighton for just £35 million last summer. He’s been impressive since moving to Merseyside but a switch to a more advanced role has taken Mac Allister to a new level.

In his past 10 games, the 24-year-old has recorded a goal contribution in each. What’s more, he’s scored in four of his past five outings - including a thunderbolt to claim victory over Sheffield United and ensure Liverpool returned to the summit of the Premier League.

After the Blades triumph, Klopp was full of admiration for Mac Allister once again - and reiterated how happy he was that Liverpool won the race for his signature. “Wonderful player, wonderful boy,” said the Reds boss. “I'm really happy for Liverpool that we got him.”

How delighted Klopp must be that the World Cup winner dons the red of Liverpool - and won’t be wearing the red of Manchester United on Sunday. How Red Devils supporters must yearn for a player the ilk of Mac Allister as they witnessed a 12th league defeat at the hands of Chelsea last Thursday. In fairness, United should have had the game wrapped up after they led 3-2 in the ninth minute of added-time. But their capitulation, in truth, hardly came as a shock to anyone.

A victory at Stamford Bridge may have been another stop-gap for the under-fire Erik ten Hag. There have been false dawns aplenty, none more so than their 4-3 triumph over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals only three weeks ago. They’ve followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Brentford and then their chastening defeat by Chelsea.

There will scarcely be a United player who makes the PFA Team of the Year. Kobbie Mainoo has enjoyed a fine breakthrough and Alejandro Garnacho has displayed encouraging signs. Yet there’s not one United player who’d be starting for Klopp’s team.

Mac Allister must be relieved and vindicated he picked Anfield over Old Trafford last summer. Indeed, reports suggested that United were interested in Mac Allister. The Times reported that the Red Devils had looked at him but his preference to join Liverpool forced ten Hag to ‘look elsewhere’. United would end up signing Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million. The England international has scored just one goal in 15 appearances having been plagued by injuries.

Credit needs to go to Mac Allister. He could have gone to United where he’d have had the chance to play Champions League football for the first time. Perhaps wages may have even been more lucrative.