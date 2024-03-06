Bobby Clark. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic said that Liverpool was the 'only one for me'

Conor Bradley revealed the family aspect of the Reds is why he opted to make the move. Cody Gakpo even admitted to holding talks with the Anfield outfit's most bitter rivals.

Yet the trio all turned down Manchester United in favour of switches to Liverpool. And each are very much part of the present and the future of the club.

Bradley has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign, benefiting from the fitness issues that Trent Alexander-Arnold has suffered. As Jurgen Klopp recently pointed out, the 20-year-old is no longer talked about as a fledgling talent.

Gakpo made a surprise £44 million switch to Merseyside in January 2023 when it appeared that Old Trafford would be his likely destination. The 24-year-old has recorded a total of 18 goals and six assists in 64 appearances and is still to hit his peak.

Bajcetic has endured a frustrating 2023-24 campaign and has been limited to just two appearances because of growing issues that Liverpool have been cautious with. However, the 19-year-old was a rare beacon of light in last season's dismal season. He made 19 appearances in total and the fact it felt like a hammer blow when he was forced to have adductor surgery and missed the remaining three months underlined how highly he impressed.

When it comes to the bragging rights between Liverpool and United, they are firmly on the west side of the M62. Klopp's troops are yet again challenging for the Premier League title, having been crowned champions in 2020 and became king of Europe in 2019. United, meanwhile, continue to languish well below where supporters expect the club to be. The best they can hope for this term is claiming the FA Cup - and those ambitions could be quashed by Liverpool when they meet at Old Trafford on Sunday week.

Bradley and Gakpo will indeed be part of the side that features against Erik ten Hag's side. Bajcetic may not as he continues to work his way back towards full fitness. Yet there could well be another member of Klopp's set-up who snubbed United for Liverpool.

Bobby Clark will still be savouring his full Premier League debut in last weekend's dramatic 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Amid an injury crisis, the 19-year-old was handed an opportunity from the outset, although it didn't come as a surprise. Clark is highly regarded by Klopp and his coaching staff - so much so that they thrust him into action in the Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea. The England youth international came off the bench 72nd minute and his deflected shot would result in the corner that yielded Virgil van Dijk's match-winner.

Clark joined Liverpool in the summer of 2021 from Newcastle United for a fee that could reach £1.5 million. The midfielder was coveted when it emerged he was set to depart the Magpies - with The Athletic reporting that Man Utd, Manchester City, Tottenham and Leeds were all keen. However, it is said that the Reds went the 'extra miles' to recruit Clark.

His dad, former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, said: “Liverpool were constantly making sure that Bobby knew how much they wanted him. He went down there for a few days and spent time at the AXA (Training Centre) and Anfield. They blew him away with how much they knew about him. Everyone was involved from Jurgen to (academy director) Alex Inglethorpe and (chief scout) Barry Hunter. They told him he was being signed to become a first-team player, not to help the under-18s or under-21s. It was the only place he wanted to go.”