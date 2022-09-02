Liverpool signed four players in the summer transfer window including a deadline day swoop for Arthur Melo.

The summer transfer window has closed - and Liverpool’s business is complete.

The Reds signed four players in total. Darwin Nunez was recruited from Benfica for what could become a club-record fee of up to £85 million.

Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay were also signed fairly early on in the window from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

Then on deadline day, Jurgen Klopp swooped for Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus to combat the ongoing injury problems in Liverpool’s midfield.

In terms of outgoings, the Reds sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, while the likes of Divock Origi (AC Milan) and Takumi Minamino (Monaco) also departed.

Klopp will overall be pleased with the deals he’s carried out as he now aims to bring more success to Anfield.

But what is Liverpool’s best starting XI when everyone is fit now the window is shut? Here’s what we think.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Undisputed No.1 but the Brazilian will be frustrated he's managed to keep just one clean sheet so far this season.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool after scoring his goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth

The England international’s spot very much his as he aims to add more winners’ medals to his already impressive cabinet at the age of 23.

Centre-back - Ibrahima Konate

There is plenty of competition in central defence. Konate is currently sidelined with a knee injury but the way he ended last term was immense. Aged 23, the Frenchman is only going to improve.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Very much remains Liverpool's bedrock in the rearguard.

Left-back - Andy Robertson

The Scot will aim to show his boundless energy up the flank. Always plays with his heart on his sleeve but Robertson is likely to be rotated with Kostas Tsimikas to ensure he stays fresh.

Centre-midfield - Fabinho

Had somewhat of a slow start to the campaign but is still Liverpool's police enforcer in the middle of the park.

Centre-midfield - Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Imperious when he is fit. That will be Liverpool's biggest job, though, as Thiago has been hampered by injuries throughout his career.

There's no doubting his class when he does play, though.

Cente-midfield - Harvey Elliott

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The teenager's early performances this season have made been highly impressive. He adds another dimension to the engine room.

Right-wing - Mo Salah

The Egyptian signed a new contract in the summer and will now be targeting more success at Anfield. Salah could overtake Kenny Dalglish in Liverpool’s list of all-time top scorers this season.

Striker - Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez celebrates with the Community Shield. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nunez showed great glimpses coming off the bench in the Community Shield and in the 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day. He’s the outlet Liverpool have arguably lacked under Klopp but is not yet the finished article. The resurgent Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, when he returns to fitness, will provide strong competition.

Left-wing - Luis Diaz