The manager had spoken out previously in the past about the treatment of the Brazilian.

Jurgen Klopp’s response to a journalist’s question about the racism targeted at Vinicius Junior earlier this season has resurfaced following the latest incident in Spain.

The Brazilian winger was the target of racist chants during his side’s 1-0 loss to Valencia last night at the Mestalla Stadium that has seen the sport come into disrepute once again.

Having taken abuse throughout the game, he was then sent off in the 97th minute for a push on Valencia keeper Hugo Duro to cap off an incredibly emotional and difficult evening for Vinicius. Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti also described the Valencia fans as ‘an entire stadium chanting racist slurs.’

Sadly, this hasn’t been the first incident with Vinicius this season and prior to Liverpool’s Champions League tie with Real this season, Klopp had the perfect response to a Spanish journalist who had asked whether the player brings the abuse on himself with his ‘provactive actions’.

He said: “That he is doing something on the pitch that could cause it? There is nothing in the world that could justify that. Imagine if I say yes, that would be completely insane.”

He went onto call the player ‘world class’ and that was evident just days later as Vinicius scored twice and set one up at Anfield, with his first goal being a brilliant low strike to bring Real back into the game after going 2-0 down in the opening quarter of the game.

Speaking on Instagram, the 22-year-old released a heartfelt message for the world in the wake of the incident: “The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists.

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.