Liverpool midfielder Thiago has peaked the excitement of the club's supporters with a picture on social media of him entering the AXA Training Centre. The midfielder has been absent for the last seven-and-a-half months after he underwent surgery on a persistent hip injury.

He made a brief return to training at the start of the season but has been absent since after suffering a setback. However, he has shared a photo on social media entering Liverpool's training base and supporters believe it is a hint the influential player is closing in on a return. It is Thiago's first football-related post since August while he was also snapped in a team photo as the squad celebrated Mohamed Salah's 200th Liverpool goal.

Alexis Mac Allister was not pictured with the group as he continues to recover from a knee injury he picked up at Sheffield United last week. Klopp provided an update on Thiago early last month, as he said the midfielder is expected back early in 2024.

The Reds boss said: “It’s an ongoing thing. And we cannot put any kind of pressure there as well, but we expect him to be back probably start of the New Year. It’s now already November, that would mean another four weeks, I would say that’s probably a realistic thing to try.

“We can’t wait, to be honest, to have him back. The player is just exceptional. I understand that you ask, but we can’t now have a week-by-week update, because that will not change a lot in this moment.”