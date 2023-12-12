Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already provided Thiago injury update as star shares training ground photo
Liverpool midfielder Thiago has shared a picture on social media that has excited Reds fans
Liverpool midfielder Thiago has peaked the excitement of the club's supporters with a picture on social media of him entering the AXA Training Centre. The midfielder has been absent for the last seven-and-a-half months after he underwent surgery on a persistent hip injury.
He made a brief return to training at the start of the season but has been absent since after suffering a setback. However, he has shared a photo on social media entering Liverpool's training base and supporters believe it is a hint the influential player is closing in on a return. It is Thiago's first football-related post since August while he was also snapped in a team photo as the squad celebrated Mohamed Salah's 200th Liverpool goal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alexis Mac Allister was not pictured with the group as he continues to recover from a knee injury he picked up at Sheffield United last week. Klopp provided an update on Thiago early last month, as he said the midfielder is expected back early in 2024.
The Reds boss said: “It’s an ongoing thing. And we cannot put any kind of pressure there as well, but we expect him to be back probably start of the New Year. It’s now already November, that would mean another four weeks, I would say that’s probably a realistic thing to try.
“We can’t wait, to be honest, to have him back. The player is just exceptional. I understand that you ask, but we can’t now have a week-by-week update, because that will not change a lot in this moment.”
Liverpool face Manchester United, Arsenal, Burnley and Newcastle United while they also have a League Cup quarter final with West Ham and an FA Cup third round clash at Arsenal all before a two-week break between January 8 and January 20. They are back in action at Bournemouth on January 21 before the visit of Chelsea on January 31 while a trip to Arsenal awaits on February 3. Klopp will certainly hope to have Thiago back from mid-January but it remains to be seen when the midfielder will be fit.