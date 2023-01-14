Liverpool have dropped to eighth on the Premier League table after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits his team’s display at Brighton and Hove Albion is the worst performance he’s seen from a team he’s managed as they slumped to a dreadful 3-0 defeat at the Amex.

Brighton were made to look like prime Barcelona, and in truth- should have wrapped up the game in the first half after being the dominant side from start to finish.

Solly March would open the scoring for the visitors on the 47th minute, before doubling the lead five minutes later. Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, both outstanding defenders were reduced to chasing shadows as Brighton truly bossed it around.

Former Arsenal striker, Danny Welbeck added the third goal with a brilliant strike to seal the win in one of the best days in the history of Brighton and Hove Albion. By doing so, they condemned Liverpool to another defeat in the Premier League and now Klopp must find answers as the pressures begins to mount on the German manager.

They are now eighth on the league table and in real danger of missing out on Champions League football next season, especially with Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal all looking relentless at the moment.

Asked what he thought of the performances- the Liverpool boss admitted it was beyond his understanding.

He told reporters after the game: “It’s my job to make the right line-up and set up the right tactics.

“I had really nice moments doing that but, I’m not sure if it’s because it’s only a few minutes since the game, but I can’t remember a worse game.

“I honestly can’t and I mean all (my career) not only Liverpool and that’s my responsibility. So that makes it a really low point.”

