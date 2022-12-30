Liverpool face a battle to finish in the Champions League spots after a slow start to the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool must play 'special' in the second half of the season to secure a Champions League spot.

But the teams ahead in the table will feel the pressure of having the Reds chasing them down.

Liverpool endured a stuttering start to the 2022-23 Premier League season and sit just sixth as a consequence.

Klopp's side are five points outside the top four and have an uphill task to qualify for Europe's elite club competition for a seventh successive campaign.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur occupy the coveted spots, with the rejuvenated Manchester United also above the Reds.

And while Liverpool are trailing behind, Klopp insists his troops will fight to finish in the top four.

He said: “It is tough every year, to be honest. We did it quite early for the last four years which is a credit to us. We all knew Newcastle would be a massive contender from now on and then it's clear Man Utd and Arsenal are playing obviously [an] exceptional season - all respect for that.

City is City, Tottenham are fighting are, Chelsea are still there so we are back to the top six or top seven and only four can make it. The quality of the other opponents is obviously clear but most of the things is that we can sort ourselves.

“We meet some of them and, for us, we are under pressure like other teams are as well because it's not nice to have us three or five points behind you. That doesn't give you any kind of security. But we better play special in the second half of the season to make it in the Champions League, that's clear.”

Arsenal (40 points) and Man City (35) are the main title contenders, with Newcastle (33) behind.

Klopp admits the top two look strong to finish in Champions League spots - and there are some 'spectacular' games to come in the rest of the campaign.

The Liverpool boss added: “It looks in the moment like that but Newcastle are very close. Do we fight for one place? I couldn't care less, we want one of them. It will be tough but everyone can be excited about this season as it will be a massive fight.

