Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endō for the next month

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he would be happy to see Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endō return to England as soon as possible after the pair jetted off to represent their nations for the next month.

Salah will captain Egypt at the African Cup of Nations while Endo will also lead his nation as Japan take part in the Asian Cup. The pair have played a significant role for Liverpool in the past couple of months, with Salah continuing to showcase his importance while Endo has swiftly established himself as a key cog in Klopp's side after his arrival in the summer.

Klopp's first wish is to get the duo back as quickly as possible but feels both nations will go deep into their respective tournaments and his main concern is the pair come back without any injury worries.

"I said if I wish you good luck it would be a lie! No, I do, obviously! From a personal point of view, I would be overly happy if they go out of the group stage! But it’s probably not possible, so it’s fine and then they can go and win it as well," the Reds boss said in his press conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup meeting with Arsenal.

"Good luck, see you, and come back healthy – that’s pretty much the words. Now we have to deal with it and will deal with it. Of course, you see the recent games and then you think, OK, that looks a bit strange. But I am pretty positive we will find a way, but we have to show that obviously on the pitch."