Liverpool prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp admitted is was ‘proper tourture’ watching back Liverpool’s Champions Leaue final loss to Real Madrid in Paris.

The Reds prepare to face Los Blancos in Europe’s elite club competition as the two heavyweights - who have won the silverware a combined 20 times - renew their rivalry in this season’s last 16. The first leg takes place at Anfield on Tuesday (20.00 GMT).

It’s been Real who have had the upper hand on each occasion in their recent meetings. They defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 final before Real dumped out Jurgen Klopp’s side in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 campaign.

Then last May, Los Blancos again condemned Liverpool to further final heartbreak. Vinicius Jr’s goal delivered Carlo Ancelotti’s side a record 14th European Cup.

Klopp had refrained from reviewing the loss in the French capital - but was forced to after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

And the Anfield chief believes that Liverpool were unlucky to lose. Klopp said: “Different things happened to us and Real Madrid. If you want for me, Dortmund was already a Real Madrid story. One of the biggest clubs in the world, one of the most successful for sure. They won this competition I don't know how often. Super experienced and our own story recently.

“We played this final in Paris and I didn't watch it again until this weekend. The thing I realised is why I know I haven't watched it back. It was proper torture because we played a good game and could have won the game. They scored a decisive goal and we didn't, that was the reason.

“You could see in this game how experienced Madrid is, how little they are fussed by the fact when other teams have chances. They don't lose confidence for one second, they know all chances will come, they defend with legs and this is this team and the competiton and that's what we can learn from them definitely. Seven-eight months ago, before that the last time they knocked us out we played them at their training ground and here at an empty stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with captain Jordan Henderson after the 2022 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

“Here the game was really good, a really good 0-0. We let them run, we let them work hard but now it's same clubs, different teams, different times. There's a history, in the last few years it felt like one of us were in the final and usually if you want to go to the final, you have to kick us out or them. This time we play each other.”

Klopp and his Madrid counterpart Ancelotti are considered among the best managers in the world. They’ll meet for the 12th time in their respective careers, with Ancelotti boasting five wins, Klopp three and three ending as draws.

Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League four times in his managerial career, is someone Klopp has the utmust respect for.

“Somebody told me - I don’t know if it’s true - that after the final Carlo said with Liverpool it’s cool because they know exactly what they will face,” said Klopp. “I watched the game back now and even knowing exactly what we will do, we have to win this game. We didn’t, for the one reason that we didn’t score and conceded, but apart from that we should have won this game.

“Carlo is the most relaxed manager I’ve ever met in my life. “One of the best people you can meet, fantastic and humble person, super smart and nice. And his man-management is on a different level to all of us. I respect and admire it a lot.

