Liverpool braced for second early summer transfer decision after Roberto Firmino

James Milner is set to leave Liverpool this summer.

The vice-skipper will depart Anfield after eight years of loyal service - having etched himself into club folklore.

Brighton are reportedly frontrunners to snap up Milner when his contract expires in June. Despite being the ripe age of 37, the midfielder is poised to continue his career in the Premier League.

Milner joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2015 and has made 328 appearances, scoring 26 goals. He was at the nucleaus of the Reds re-establishing themselves among the European elite - helping the club win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

However, Milner’s role as Liverpool in terms of his game-time as unsurprisingly dwindled during his twilight years. And with Jurgen Klopp planning to bolster his midfield options in the summer, Milner looks primed to move on. That’s despite Klopp suggesting he wanted to keep the former England international at the club earlier in the season.

Klopp will undoubtedly be asked about Milner during his press conference to preview Liverpool’s fixture against Brentford.

Roberto Firmino will also depart Anfield on a free transfer, with Klopp confirming the Brazil international’s decision in March. The Reds boss said: “Yes, he told me. Surprised? Yes, a little bit but I was not hit by surprise, actually it’s a normal thing to do.