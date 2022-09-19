Premier League club make major announcement ahead of Liverpool clash

Roberto De Zerbi has taken over as Brighton head coach from Graham Potter.

Roberto De Zerbi has been announced as Brighton and Hove Albion's new head coach.

The Italian succeeds Graham Potter, who left to take charge of Chelsea earlier this month.

De Zerbi has been out of work since July after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Shakhtar were top of the table at the time.

The 43-year-old now has just under two weeks to work with his Brighton squad before taking charge of his first game.

That is a trip to Liverpool on Saturday 1 October,

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom said: “I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. Roberto’s teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly.”

Technical director David Weir added: “Roberto has shown his undoubted ability with his work in Italy and Ukraine, and what he achieved at Sassuolo certainly stands out.

“In his short spell with Shakhtar he enjoyed further success, leading the club to cup success and topping the Ukrainian league before the war brought an abrupt halt to his time there.