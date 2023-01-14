Liverpool and Brighton injury news in full.

Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium today aiming to start a run towards the Premier League top four.

The Reds have endured stuttering results this season and face a battle to qualify for the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit a disappointing seventh in the table.

Advertisement

Brighton, on the other hand, have continued their upward trajectory. Despite Roberto De Zerbi replacing Graham Potter in the hot seat, their form has remained superb.

In De Zerbi’s first game in charge in October, he earned a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. And a win against the Reds will see the Seagulls move above their opponents.

Ahead of the game, here is the latest team news.

Liverpool team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Darwin Nunez. The striker, who cost an initial £64 million from Benfica, has a hamstring issue and missed training earlier this week. The Reds were due to assess 10-goal Nunez’s fitness yesterday. Klopp said: “If he cannot train today then it will rule him out. We are waiting for information, it’s not a major one but it still kept him out of training, so we have to wait for that.”

If Nunez not available then Klopp will have a dearth of attacking options. Roberto Firmino (calf) is still to return to team training and has not played since the restart of the season after the World Cup. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota (calf) and Luis Diaz (knee) are out for the long term.

Virgil van Dijk (hamstring) isn’t expected to play again this month while Arthur Melo (thigh) continues his comeback after undergoing surgery.

Brighton team news

Advertisement