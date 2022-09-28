Adam Lallana has been injured for Brighton but is back in training.

Adam Lallana has returned to training for Brighton and Hove Albion - and could be involved against Liverpool on Saturday.

The midfielder has missed the Seagulls' past four games because of a calf injury.

But as Roberto De Zerbi prepares to take charge of his first games as Brighton boss - having succeeded Graham Potter in the hot seat following his exit to Chelsea - Lallana might be available.

The former England international is back in training, according to the Brighton Argus, and may be eyeing a comeback against his former club.

Lallana is etched into Anfield history, having spent six years at the club and was at the heart of Jurgen Klopp re-establishing Liverpool among the European elite.

Signed in the summer of 2014, he went on to help the Reds win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup - before departing after Klopp's side claimed the Premier League title in July 2020.

Following his Liverpool exit, Lallana joined Brighton on a free transfer.

The ex-Southampton midfielder has returned to Anfield twice already.

The first ended in a 1-0 win for the Seagulls in February 2021 before they came from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 draw last season.

Ahead of the latter game, Klopp lavished praise on Lallana and called him one of the best players he's ever worked with.

The Liverpool boss said: “I still miss Adam, to be honest.

“It's not easy to miss Adam because pretty much everybody here in the club still has contact with him.

“Adam set the standard from the first to the last day pretty much, and it was really impressive.

“A player with technical skills and that working mentality is rare. If he hadn't been injured as often, he would have been on another level and it was still already great.