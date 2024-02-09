Kornel Misciur of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on February 08, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool trained in snowy conditions ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's troops were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday as they aim to bounce back to winning ways following a 3-1 loss to Arsenal last time out.

However, it appears that Mo Salah will again be absent for the Reds. The forward has a hamstring injury that he's still recovering from. Sustained during the African Cup of Nations, Salah was spotted in the gym with the rest of the squad but is still to join the rest of his team-mates on the grass.

Thiago Alcantara has a new muscle injury he suffered during his brief cameo at Arsenal - which was his first appearance in nine months so he was not involved. Neither was Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley appears that he may again be absent. The 20-year-old has been given compassionate leave following the passing of his father and Liverpool will give him as much time as possible.

And a potential concern is that Joe Gomez could not be spotted. The defender has been magnificent deputising at left-back while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were injured. Gomez has played in the previous 10 games but was withdrawn in the closing stages at Arsenal. However, it could be a simple case that he wasn't captured by the camera.

In better news, Tsimikas appears to be back in full training. He's missed the past six weeks after breaking his collarbone in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Anfield and Liverpool have been awaiting the green light for his return to action. Wataru Endo, who is back from the Asian Cup after Japan's exit, should also be back against Burnley.

Meanwhile, several youngsters were included in the session. One of those was 16-year-old goalkeeper Kornel Misciur as he rubbed shoulders with Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alisson Becker. Signed from Hull City last summer, Miscuir has made 13 appearances for the under-18s this season and helped them reach the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals.