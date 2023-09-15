Watch more videos on Shots!

Liverpool were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre yesterday ahead of their return to action following the international break.

The Reds make the trip to Wolves tomorrow (12.30 BST), with Ibrahima Konate spotted in the session which suggests he’ll be fit to be involved after missing the previous two games.

However, none of Liverpool’s South American quartet - Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson Becker - were involved. Goalkeeper Alisson interestingly did not feature in either of Brazil’s matches with Manchester City’s Ederson instead preferred.

With Alisson absent, 16-year-old stopper Kornel Misciur stepped up to train with the first team. Signed from Hull City in March, he has made two appearances for the under-18s so far. And ahead of the Wolves clash, Misciur joined Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek and Vitezslav Jaros as they were put through their paces by goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.