Liverpool are looking to bolster their backline this summer with a new centre-back signing.

Liverpool are heavily focused on signing a new centre-forward this summer but there is still unfinished business across the backline as well.

After bringing in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, the Reds are looking at a new era of full-back personnel. Virgil van Dijk will remain at the club after signing a contract extension earlier this year, but who will be partnering him is still up for debate.

As rumours swirl around the future of Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool continue to scour the market for new centre-backs. Arne Slot and co are working on tightening the bolts of this team up as they prepare to defend their crown.

A raft of changes are expected to be made this summer, with a few significant decisions already over the line.

Liverpool ‘interested’ in Italian centre-back

According to reports from Italy, via InterNews, Liverpool have been named as the club ‘interested’ in signing Giovanni Leoni from Parma. The 18-year-old joined the club just last summer and enjoyed a breakthrough season as he made 17 Serie A appearances.

Undoubtedly a signing for the future, Liverpool have clearly been impressed by Leoni’s ability but they face ‘strong pressure’ from Italian powerhouses who are looking to keep him in the division. Inter, Milan and Juventus are all also in the running to sign the defender as they look to build him up into a top talent.

While Liverpool haven’t been shy on splashing the cash for marquee signings this summer, they also need squad players in the ranks. Following the sale of Jarell Quansah, the Premier League champions now have limited options to choose from at centre-back. Amid Konate’s uncertain future, and Joe Gomez being in a similar position, the central defensive role is becoming a priority.

Will Liverpool sell Ibrahima Konate?

As things stand, the situation with Konate remains up in the air. The Frenchman is now into the last 12 months of his contract and worries are rising that he could enter a similar situation to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘concerned’ about potentially losing Konate for free next summer, or for a vastly reduced fee as the weeks tick by.

The 26-year-old has reportedly rejected an initial contract extension offer from the Reds but the club ‘have not given up’ on convincing him to sign a new deal. Liverpool are ‘hopeful’ Konate will put pen to paper and follow the likes of Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in committing their future to the club.

In the meantime, Konate will be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with rival clubs in January, ahead of becoming a free agent.

Other outlets have reported that the 26-year-old is moving towards the exit. According to Footmercato, Konate is ‘heading more towards a departure’, with contract talks not progressing between the two parties.

A number of clubs have already registered their interest in Konate, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.