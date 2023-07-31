Liverpool manager Jurgen Kloppp is as ‘fired up’ as he’s ever been heading into the new season.

That is according to Reds chief executive Billy Hogan as the 2023-24 campaign starts in less than two weeks’ time.

Liverpool endured a lacklustre 2022-23, which saw them finish just fifth in the Premier League and surrender Champions League qualification. The Reds also failed to challenge for a major trophy despite having fallen just two games short of an unprecedented quadruple the previous term.

However, Klopp has insisted that he has the desire to ensure Liverpool return to the upper echelons in both England and Europe. On several occasions last season, the Anfield supremo declared he did not need a break even though he’s been in the hot seat for more than seven years.

It’s been a summer of widespread change on Merseyside, with captain and vice-capain Jordan Henderson and James Milner both departing the club - as well as Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been purchased for a combined fee of £95 million while the Reds are also in pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

And with Liverpool’s Premier League curtain-raiser taking place against Chelsea on Sunday 13 August, Hogan revealed Klopp is fully determined to succeed.

Speaking to The Strait Times during the Reds’ pre-season tour of Singapore, Hogan said: “Jurgen is obviously one of the greatest leaders and winners in football, just look at what we have done over the course of the last several years.

“We are all honoured and blessed to work at such an incredible club but it really is about winning trophies, that’s the expectation. That’s our KPI, we are focused on winning. Everyone at the club is focused on silverware. That’s part of the responsibility of working at Liverpool.

“I spent a lot of time with him, particularly over the course of the last couple of weeks, and he is as energised and fired up and ready to go for the season as I’ve ever seen him.