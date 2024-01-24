Liverpool chairman responds to FSG sale question after making 'full throttle' claim

Liverpool and FSG chairman Tom Werner. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has insisted that the Boston Red Sox are not for sale.

The Reds' owners have come under pressure from sections of fans of their Major League Baseball team. Having being in charge of the Red Sox since 2002, four World Series titles have been delivered in that time.

However, supporters in Massachusetts have become disgruntled by performance in recent seasons. The Fenway Park outfit failed to reach the MLB play-offs in the past two years, having finished bottom of AL East on both occasions.

During the off-season, FSG hired Craig Breslow as the Red Sox's head of baseball operations. Speaking at the unveiling of Breslow in November, Werner vowed that the Red Sox would have to be 'full-throttle in every possible way' to be successful in 2024 although only one major signing in starting pitcher Lucas Giolito has been made so far and missed they out on Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Werner recently attended the Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center, where he admitted that his previous comments on the team's plans were not 'the most artful'.

There has also been sentiment among some of the fan base that FSG are not as invested as previously. However, Werner insisted that there are no plans to put the Red Sox on the market. Via the Boston Herald, he said: “No. People ask us that and the cornerstone of Fenway Sports Group is the Boston Red Sox, and hopefully we’ll be stewards of this a couple more decades, at least.”

On the upcoming season and if there is pressure on Breslow to produce despite the lacking of new recruits so far, Werner said: “I don’t think John (Henry, FSG principal owner) or I or Sam (Kennedy, Red Sox president) have put additional pressure on Craig.