Liverpool chairman Tom Werner gives latest update on FSG sale the club.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner insists there is ‘no time frame’ to when Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will sell the club.

The Reds have been on the market by FSG, having owned the club since 2010.

FSG partner Sam Kennedy said there has been a lot of interest in the Anfield club. But speaking to the Boston Globe, Werner - who was one of the founders of FSG - believes the American group could still be in charge of Liverpool for some time.

He said: “We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual.

“One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”

Parties linked with a potential takeover of Liverpool include Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Dubai International Capital and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.