Tom Werner has told of Fenway Sports Group's (FSG) excitement as they prepare for their new business venture.

FSG struck a deal last month to buy a Boston-based franchise in the new Technology Golf League (TGL). Spearheaded by icons Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the league is tech-fused and designed to bring in a new audience to the sport. Top players in the PGA Tour including Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will be participating when it starts next year. The TGL will be broadcast at primetime on Monday evenings.

FSG have now purchased their fifth sports team - after Liverpool, Major League Baseball outfit the Boston Red Sox, National Hockey League side the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR racing team RFK Racing.

Werner, speaking to the Financial Times, has revealed that FSG have taken inspiration to become involved in the TGL from the huge success of the Indian Premier League - and is enthused by the new golfing concept.

“The idea is what really excites us — and it’s going to be executed with the very best PGA Tour players in the world,” said FSG and Liverpool chairman Werner.

“Look at what happened in India. Cricket was four or five days long. Somebody had the idea of changing the format and condensing it to a couple of hours — and look at how successful that is.”

FSG are currently in ‘growth mode’ as they look to expand the business. They have been given approval for a $1.6 billion project to develop around the Red Sox’s Fenway Park, having opened the MGM Music Hall at Fenway last year.