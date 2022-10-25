Conor Bradley is currently on loan from Liverpool at Bolton Wanderers.

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley has been tipped to have a 'big future' ahead.

The right-back made a first-team breakthrough at Anfield last season. He was handed his debut at Norwich City in the Carabao Cup before featuring against AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League.

Bradley, 19, is now on a season-long loan at Bolton Wanderers and has made 16 appearances for the League One club so far.

The Northern Ireland international is certainly making an impression for the promotion-chasing Trotters, having scored three goals already.

And Liverpool's chief scout, Barry Hunter, believes that Bradley can go on to have a fine career.

He told Belfast Live: "Conor is doing really well. It's a brilliant move for him, it's a great place to go and play.

"He'll play games, get minutes and play regularly, he's settled straight in. Conor's a great boy, great family and he's got a big future in the game."

Bradley last month revealed that he has shared text messages with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp since moving to Bolton.

Via the Manchester Evening News, he said: “It has been a really good start and I feel I am learning and developing every day. I am just enjoying playing as many games as I can.

“I didn't really speak to Jurgen one-to-one, but I have received text messages from him just saying go out and enjoy it, and do your best. He just wants to see me get as many games as possible. They have all been great with me and kept in close contact. They have been great with me.