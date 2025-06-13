Liverpool 'close in' on signing of African teenager who is rapid - report

Liverpool were said to be impressed by the winger during the Under-17s African Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are closing in on the arrival of an African teenager to add to their youth ranks, reports suggest.

It has been suggested by French journalist Nabil Djellit that the Reds have made a move for Sidy Barhama Ndiaye. The winger is said to have caught the attention of Liverpool while representing Senegal at the Under-17 African Cup of Nations - despite only being aged 15. He helped Senegal reach the last 16 of the tournament before being knocked out by the Ivory Coast on penalties.

Barhama Ndiaye currently plays for Diambars in his home nation. But it’s suggested that he could be on the move to Anfield in a deal worth €1 million. Djellit posted on X: “Liverpool flashed during the last #CANU17 on Sidy Barhama Ndiaye. The Senegalese winger (2009) will leave the Diambars academy to (normally) engage with #Liverpool . The transfer is estimated at 1 M € . Things are working well in Senegal. Bravo.”

After watching his performances at the Under-17s African Cup of Nations, Targetscouting.com has suggested that Barhama Ndiaye has rapid speed. The report said: “His pace means he is good for at least one or two 1v1s against the keeper per game. But the rest of his game is a little bit rough around the edges. Ndiaye’s speed can help him beat players 1v1, but there were several times in this tournament when he tried to push a ball past a player and just kicked it straight out of play.”

Liverpool transfer policy

Liverpool have signed a plethora of teenage talents and added them to their academy ranks in recent seasons. Last summer, the Reds pulled off a coup to poach Rio Nguomoha from Premier League rivals Chelsea. Ngumoha was handed a full debut for Liverpool during a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round in January and trained with the first team on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Trey Nyoni was signed from Leicester City and Amara Nallo from West Ham United in 2023, while Ben Doakn arrived from Celtic the previous summer for around £600,000. Doak is coveted by Merseyside rivals Everton during the current summer transfer window after Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town expressed interest during the summer transfer window. The Scotland international, who impressed on loan at Middlesbrough during the 2024-25 campaign before suffering a season-ending injury, is valued at around £30 million by Liverpool.

In 2021, Bobby Clark was recruited from Newcastle United. Last summer, Liverpool made the decision to sell Clarke to Red Bull Salzburg in a £10 million deal, as well as securing a 17.5 per cent sell-on fee.