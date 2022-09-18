Liverpool coach explains exactly why Arthur Melo made surprise under-21s appearance

Arthur Melo, Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips all played for Liverpool under-21s against Leciester City.

Head coach Barry Lewtas heaped praise on ‘top-level professional’ Arthur Melo after he made a surprise appearance for Liverpool under-21s.

Arthur signed for the Reds on a season-long loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

However, he arrived short of fitness having been frozen out of the Old Lady’s plans.

To top up his fitness levels, Arthur featured for Liverpool under-21s in their 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday night.

Fabio Carvalho, who has recently recovered from a knee injury, and Nat Phillipps - who has been out of favour this season - were also involved as Jurgen Klopp’s side’s trip to Chelsea this weekend has been postponed.

What’s been said

And speaking to liverpoolfc.com, Lewtas reckons having the trio play for the young Reds worked for both parties.

He said: “That’s obviously what sometimes this group can do. We talk about it a lot: we’re in the same building, we work closely together on how we want to play.

“It gives players an opportunity if they need minutes to come in and play some minutes and play in the way we play. So, it was really good.

“They’re top-level professionals. They add to our group as well, not just in terms of our performance but our young lads get to see what elite looks like.

“It works both ways. We can give them some minutes but they’re able to show us their professionalism and why they are where they are.”